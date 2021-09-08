No Time To Die's Dr. No Fan Theory Is Finally Addressed By Its James Bond Director
By Mike Reyes
Some fan theories are so popular that not even the truth will stand in their way. So while No Time To Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga has finally addressed that long-standing rumor that Rami Malek’s Safin is secretly Dr. No, don’t expect that to turn fans off of that potential trail. Though, for the record, Fukunaga’s reason why that classic Bond villain hasn’t returned sounds pretty legit.
In an interview with SFX Magazine, Cary Fukunaga supposedly cleared the air about Safin and the persistent need to connect him to that first classic James Bond villain. What’s more, No Time To Die’s villain was apparently so difficult to create that Fukunaga, along with Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, all got a little frustrated during the process. As you can see from the filmmaker's below comment, creating a new villain in a world like the James Bond franchise has some very unique ups and downs:
While Rami Malek has enjoyed the ambiguity that surrounds his No Time To Die villain, he’s definitely fed into the sort of baddie Cary Joji Fukunaga is hoping to land. Given the opportunity to help craft his antagonist, even before accepting the role, Malek feels as close to Safin as Fukunaga is. And thanks to their efforts, the Academy Award-winning actor claims that his No Time To Die character is certainly, “a nasty piece of work.”
But again, that sort of villain isn’t easy to create, even in the world of 007. Just look at Spectre’s reintroduction of Blofeld, which, quite frankly, rubbed some fans the wrong way. More specifically, the twist where James Bond and his classic arch-nemesis are revealed to be adopted brothers had some series loyalists crying foul, as that same twist was deployed in Austin Powers in Goldmember. Which, strangely enough, seems to be a touchstone that Cary Joji Fukunaga kept in mind when crafting Safin for No Time To Die:
There’s an established pedigree of James Bond villains, and films like The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard have absolutely played to the sillier side of that formula. But as Daniel Craig’s serious era of rebooted continuity comes to a close in No Time To Die, times call for a menace that’s more complicated, while remaining severely deadly. But even with all of the talk of serious Bond villains, could Safin be another Franz Oberhauser situation? This fall will see the truth about Rami Malek’s Safin revealed to the public at large when No Time To Die heads to theaters on October 8.
CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.