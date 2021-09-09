One Reason Andrew Garfield Is ‘Genuinely Happy’ Tom Holland Landed The Spider-Man Role

Since the first Spider-Man film debuted, audiences have witnessed several actors take on the role of Marvel’s web-slinger. Given various franchises, most fans think of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland when it comes to everyone’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Unlike Maguire and Holland, Garfield’s Spider-Man tenure was cut short with little explanation. According to the Tick, Tick…Boom star, there’s no hard feelings toward Holland. Garfield revealed he was quite happy for the MCU star for one specific reason.

Andrew Garfield only got to play the beloved Peter Parker for two Sony Picture outings – The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel. On the other hand, Tom Holland got to grow into being Spider-Man as evident by his upcoming third film Spider-Man: No Way Home. When Holland took over the role, the move surprised some fans as there were talks of a third film. But some fans still favored Garfield over Holland. While the situation could’ve bred animosity, the actor has remained supportive of Holland’s tenure as the beloved web-slinger.

But the real reason behind Andrew Garfield’s support for Tom Holland may or may not surprise you. Unlike OG Spider-Man Tobey Maguire, Garfield and Holland shared something in common - being Brits. So, of course, Garfield would fully support Holland’s time in the MCU. The Eyes of Tammy Faye star told The Jonathan Ross Show about loving Holland’s performance:

I didn’t do another Spider-Man movie, you’re right… in all seriousness, I loved that character since I was three years old. We worked really hard, we worked really, really hard in it and I’m very proud of the work in it. But also, they moved on and they found this amazing guy Tom Holland. He is wonderful, yeah. I really am genuinely happy they chose another Brit and I’m not bitter guys [joke-y tone]. No, I really am though, it’s been really good to let that go. Why am I still talking about this?!

There’s nothing like a shared role and nationality to bring two actors together. Andrew Garfield’s words about Tom Holland recalled an older brother being proud of his younger brother. At the same time, viewers could tell the three-year-old in him was still a little heartbroken over his Spider-Man tenure. But at least, Holland knows he has Garfield’s full support as the Spider-Man: No Way Home star is currently at a crossroads.

Seeing all this support from Andre Garfield may lead fans to certain theories. There may be some truth to a meeting of the Spider-Men in the Far From Home sequel. Tom Holland has denied the rumors while Andrew Garfield has flat out denied his involvement in the film. But there’s still hope Garfield, Holland and Tobey Maguire will finally share the Spider-Man mantle. Given Marvel’s notorious secrecy, viewers won’t know much until Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in theaters on Dec. 17.