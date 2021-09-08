Following HBO Max Run, The Suicide Squad's Digital And Blu-ray Release Has Been Announced

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Like the rest of Warner Bros’ 2021 movies, The Suicide Squad premiered both in theaters and on HBO Max, although it would only be available on the latter for 31 days. Well, James Gunn’s latest superhero movie has now left the streaming service, but not to worry, because it won’t be gone from homes for too long. Word’s come in on when The Suicide Squad will be released on other digital platforms, as well as when the physical copies will arrive.

Starting on Friday, September 17, The Suicide Squad will be made available for Premium Digital Ownership, with the choice of either buying it for $24.99 or renting for 48 hours via PVOD for $19.99. Then on Tuesday, October 26, the tenth DC Extended Universe movie will come out on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD. So while fans of physical media will have to wait a little over a month to add The Suicide Squad to their collections, you’ll only have to wait a little over a week for catch it on a digital platform following its HBO Max run.

For those of you who pick up The Suicide Squad on Blu-ray or 4K, you certainly won’t be lacking for bonus content. The movie’s additional goodies include deleted/extended scenes, a gag reel, a director’s commentary with James Gunn, three “retro” trailers for the movie done different film genre styles and eight featurettes. So when all is said and done, only a little under three months will have passed between when The Suicide Squad was released to the masses and when the public will be able obtain it both in physical and digital formats. That said, there’s no word yet on when the movie will be added back to HBO Max, which you can subscribe to with this link.

Serving as a standalone sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad. The Suicide Squad saw familiar characters like Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn and Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag mixing with a huge lineup of newcomers, such as Idris Elba’s Bloodsport, Sylvester Stallone’s King Shark and Daniela Melchior’s Ratcatcher 2. This time around, the officially-designated Task Force X was sent to the nation of Corto Maltese to destroy a laboratory containing the giant alien starfish known as Starro. Gunn was hired to direct and write The Suicide Squad in the interim period where he’d been fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, although ironically, Disney rehired him onto the threequel just one day after signed onto the DCEU movie.

The Suicide Squad has done quite well for itself on the critical front, ranking at 91% among critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Commercially speaking, however, it’s only made a little over $162 million worldwide, through there are various factors at play to explain this underperformance. While it remains to be seen if The Suicide Squad will get a direct sequel, fans of John Cena’s Peacemaker can look forward to him leading his own HBO Max series, and DC Films president Walter Hamada said Gunn will be back for even more DC projects.

Don't forget to read CinemaBlend's review for The Suicide Squad