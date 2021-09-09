AMC Theatres Is Trying An Expensive New Strategy To Get People Back To Theaters

COVID-19 caused a lot of public places to shutter their doors for a large chunk of 2020, including movie theaters. As a result, many previously scheduled movie openings, like Marvel’s Black Widow and Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon were delayed. In an attempt to recoup profits, some film studios chose to make certain movies available via streaming. However, now that movie theaters across the United States are reopening, they’re trying to tempt people back to the big screens. AMC Theatres, the largest movie theater chain in the world, is about to try something completely new.

With a plethora of new movies hitting theaters, like Marvel’s most recent release Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, AMC Theatres is implementing an unprecedented strategy to convince audiences to return to theaters post-COVID. According to CNBC, AMC Theatres will roll out a multimillion dollar ad campaign starring Oscar winner Nicole Kidman. You can check out a short trailer below:

Strutting down the theater aisle in a sparkling pinstriped suit, Nicole Kidman makes a persuasive argument - and she should, considering the price of the investment. Costing approximately $25 million, the ad campaign will mark the first time AMC Theatres has produced its own marketing content. Theaters typically don’t have to advertise themselves since movie studios traditionally have been responsible for advertising, shipping out posters and paying for trailers themselves. In the era of COVID, however, AMC is choosing to take matters into its own hands. CEO Adam Aron explained the change with these words:

With all the change occurring in these uncharted waters in which we now navigate, we believe it is high time for an industry leader like AMC to go on television to remind today’s audiences of the magic that can only be found in a movie theatre and at AMC, with our big seats, our big sound, and our big screens.

Luckily for AMC, the general public seems eager to return to movie theaters, especially for big blockbusters. Marvel’s Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had the biggest Labor Day opening weekend of any film, making over $70 million. Still, let's also not forget that this has been a year where many major motion pictures have been released simultaneously over streaming, such as Godzilla vs. Kong and The Suicide Squad over on HBO Max.

Some viewers have been reluctant to leave the comfort of their homes and risk contracting COVID-19 just to see a film. With vaccination rates steadily rising, however, many people are feeling safe enough to enjoy a movie in theaters again. This makes it the perfect time for AMC to drop their campaign. Only time will tell if AMC’s investment pays off.

In addition to Shang Chi, movies currently playing in theaters include Jungle Cruise (starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt), Free Guy (starring Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer), and Black Widow (starring Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh). Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for the latest and greatest in movie news.