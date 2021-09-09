Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose Talks About Growing Up With An American Dad And French Mom
Can you imagine being the daughter of Johnny Depp? Well Lily-Rose Depp is the only person in the world who can officially own that title. The 22-year-old has been making a name for herself in recent years as an actor in her own right, recently starring in the science fiction thriller Voyagers with X-Men’s Tye Sheridan, along with being a model for brands such as Chanel. Ahead of her next movie, Wolf, Depp has shared a bit about what it’s like to be her.
Lily-Rose Depp is not only the daughter of the actor behind memorable movies like Pirates of the Caribbean, Edward Scissorhands and Sweeney Todd. Her mother is French singer and model Vanessa Paradis, whom Johnny Depp was with for fourteen years, and also share a younger son with. Lily-Rose juggles having two famous parents, each of which belong to different cultures. She spoke about what it was like:
Lily-Rose Depp spoke about the difference between her American and French cultures when speaking to Johnny Depp’s longtime Pirates of the Caribbean co-star Keira Knightley for Interview Magazine. During their discussion, Knightley asked her about if different personalities come out between speaking English and French.
The main thing that cropped up for the 22-year-old is the difference in humor each culture has, along with her voice actually going higher when she’s in French mode. Knightley then asked the actress if she preferred speaking English over French or vice versa. In Depp’s words:
Okay so having parents who speak different languages like Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis sounds like it’s become a superpower for the actress. She has the ability to float through the American side of herself to the French side. No wonder she’s blended a bit of flavor from both her mother and father into her own blossoming career.
Lily-Rose Depp worked with Johnny Depp back in 2016 for Kevin Smith’s movie Yoga Hosers but since then she’s been charting her own path. When asked about the possibility of working with him again, she said “never say never,” but shared that finding a good role is at the top of her mind right now.
Johnny Depp has been embroiled in legal battles with his latest ex Amber Heard for a number of things, but the big topic they are in court about is in regards to Heard’s allegations that he was abusive to her during their marriage and his denial of this. Lily-Rose Depp’s next film, Wolf, is an arthouse drama about a boy who believes he is a wolf. It is coming out on December 3.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.