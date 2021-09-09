Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose Talks About Growing Up With An American Dad And French Mom

Can you imagine being the daughter of Johnny Depp? Well Lily-Rose Depp is the only person in the world who can officially own that title. The 22-year-old has been making a name for herself in recent years as an actor in her own right, recently starring in the science fiction thriller Voyagers with X-Men’s Tye Sheridan, along with being a model for brands such as Chanel. Ahead of her next movie, Wolf, Depp has shared a bit about what it’s like to be her.

Lily-Rose Depp is not only the daughter of the actor behind memorable movies like Pirates of the Caribbean, Edward Scissorhands and Sweeney Todd. Her mother is French singer and model Vanessa Paradis, whom Johnny Depp was with for fourteen years, and also share a younger son with. Lily-Rose juggles having two famous parents, each of which belong to different cultures. She spoke about what it was like:

It’s hard to say because I identify with both cultures equally. My dad is very American and my mom is very French, and I grew up in both places. I don’t know if I feel like I have different personalities. But I think that I’m able to tap into a more American sense of humor than a French sense of humor, depending on where I’m at. What I’ve heard, more than the personality thing, is that my voice is deeper in English and higher in French.

Lily-Rose Depp spoke about the difference between her American and French cultures when speaking to Johnny Depp’s longtime Pirates of the Caribbean co-star Keira Knightley for Interview Magazine. During their discussion, Knightley asked her about if different personalities come out between speaking English and French.

The main thing that cropped up for the 22-year-old is the difference in humor each culture has, along with her voice actually going higher when she’s in French mode. Knightley then asked the actress if she preferred speaking English over French or vice versa. In Depp’s words:

Both feel very natural to me in different ways. I speak exclusively French with my French family, and exclusively English with my American family. So I feel very at home in both of them. I’ve always spoken French with my mom. That was important to her, and it’s important to me. When I have kids one day, I will definitely want them to speak both French and English. And also, you can have a secret language with people. When my brother and I were at the same school, whenever we wanted to say something that was going to stay just between us, we could say it in French and nobody would understand.

Okay so having parents who speak different languages like Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis sounds like it’s become a superpower for the actress. She has the ability to float through the American side of herself to the French side. No wonder she’s blended a bit of flavor from both her mother and father into her own blossoming career.

Lily-Rose Depp worked with Johnny Depp back in 2016 for Kevin Smith’s movie Yoga Hosers but since then she’s been charting her own path. When asked about the possibility of working with him again, she said “never say never,” but shared that finding a good role is at the top of her mind right now.

Johnny Depp has been embroiled in legal battles with his latest ex Amber Heard for a number of things, but the big topic they are in court about is in regards to Heard’s allegations that he was abusive to her during their marriage and his denial of this. Lily-Rose Depp’s next film, Wolf, is an arthouse drama about a boy who believes he is a wolf. It is coming out on December 3.