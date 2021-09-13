Ryan Reynolds Is Having The Best Time Theorizing About Marvel’s Upcoming Movies

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Following the record-breaking release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, it’s clear that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is back with a vengeance. And while Phase Four has been thrilling so far, some fans are looking forward to the untitled Marvel releases coming in 2023-2024. And Ryan Reynolds is having the best time joking about what the upcoming Marvel movies are going to be.

Since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, comic book fans have been wondering about if/when Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool might join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many are theorizing that the mysterious titles coming over the next few years might be Deadpool 2, or at least an opportunity to bring the Merc with the Mouth to the MCU. As fans debated online, Reynolds poked fun at the mystery with his own suggestions for those mystery seven flicks. As he put it,

My guesses: Fantastic 1 Gin Genie Weekend at Blind Al’s Fantastic 2 Nick Fury RoadFantastic 3

And that is why the public continues to adore Ryan Reynolds. Because while he’s at the head of massive blockbusters like Deadpool and Red Notice, the multihyphenate also has a good sense of humor about show business. And as such, his “theories” about the MCU’s future are sure to quickly go viral.

Ryan Reynolds’ joke about the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes from his personal Twitter. While folks on the social media outlet were debating the mystery Marvel movies coming to the future, Reynolds couldn’t help but get in on the fun with some A+ titles. Clearly he’s the right person to be behind the fourth-wall breaking antihero Deadpool.

As for the seven movies Ryan Reynolds would like to see coming to the MCU, they’re pretty hilarious choices. His tweet theorized that three of those projects could be Fantastic Four movies, making the titular team of heroes the quickest franchise to complete a trilogy. Some other hilarious “titles” include Nick Fury Road, which I think is a crossover we’d all love to see. There’s also Weekend at Blind Al’s, which is obviously a take on Weekend at Bernie’s.

All jokes aside, moviegoing audiences are truly eager for any information regarding Deadpool’s future on the big screen. He recently made his MCU debut (kind of) as Wade Wilson alongside Korg in a short promoting Ryan Reynolds’ movie Free Guy. Still, fans are eager to finally see the Merc with the Mouth alongside heroes like The Avengers. Only time will tell if/when this happens.

Ryan Reynolds’ next movie is Netflix’s Red Notice which is out on November 12th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.