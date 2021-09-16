Why Tiffany Haddish Shaved Her Head In The Middle Of The Pandemic

Last year, many of us found ourselves spending a lot more time with ourselves and perhaps getting a little stir crazy about all the me-time. For a sizable segment of time, actors we’re getting major breaks from movie sets as the COVID-19 pandemic created a number of stay-at-home mandates. When one gets bored, sometimes the best thing to do is change up your hair, and Tiffany Haddish did that big time over the summer of 2020 when she straight up shaved her head.

The actress, who most recently starred with Oscar Isaac in The Card Counter, decided to cut her long hair and go bald back in July 2020, and she was ecstatic about the whole thing. Haddish recently opened up about what inspired her to make the change on an episode of Red Table Talk when Jada Pinkett-Smith, one of the hosts and Haddish’s Girls Trip co-star, decided to go bald as well. In Haddish's words:

During that pandemic time--the beginning of the pandemic, I was reading the Bible more, checking up on the Torah and everything. Everything is talking about ‘know thyself, know thyself.’ And that just kept resonating with me, and I’m like, ‘Okay’-- when I hear things, I take it literal.

As Tiffany Haddish shared, she was doing a lot of soul searching during last summer’s lockdown period, and an excerpt from the Torah inspired her to really get to know her body from head to toe. She continued:

I don’t know what’s going on on my head. I don’t know what kind of scalp I’ve got. I don’t know what’s going on under this hair. I had to go do reshoots for this movie that’s about to come out very soon. They said I had to take my braids out and I’ve got to wear this wig. And I’m like ‘I’m not gonna be doing no carpets no time soon. I’m not gonna take my braids out, that’s going to take hours. I cut my hair off.

So she shaved it! It does make me wonder as well. What does my scalp look like? Do I want to know? Tiffany Haddish has loved her decision so much that she has kept her hair short, currently only having a bit of hair on the top of her head right now. The actress often uses wigs on red carpets too, recently rocking a whitish-blonde short bob at the Venice Film Festival while promoting The Card Counter. Take a look at what it looked like when she first buzzed her hair off:

Tiffany Haddish said that shaving her head allowed her to really fall in love with herself in a way she never knew she would through a simple haircut. The actress started a relationship with Common during the pandemic after the couple met during quarantine on a dating app, and while he was initially not too happy with it, later he told her he really loved it. And Haddish joked that she can always pull out a wig and it’s like it’s how it was all over again!

The Card Counter is in theaters now, and Tiffany Haddish is otherwise getting ready to shoot the Haunted Mansion movie for Disney.