Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Halloween Kills Set Photo Praising Director David Gordon Green

Countless movie projects were pushed back last year. Horror fans were especially disappointed when Halloween Kills was delayed, although now the slasher sequel is nearly upon us. And Jamie Lee Curtis shared a new set photo while praising director David Gordon Green.

The 2018 Halloween sequel broke records when it hit theaters, with David Gordon Green and writer Danny McBride quickly developing two more movies to form a full trilogy. Jamie Lee Curtis was convinced to return to the role of Laurie Strode as a result of their vision, and is taking the time to celebrate Halloween Kills’ director ahead of its release. Check it out below.

How sweet is that? There’s clearly a great working relationship shared with Jamie Lee Curtis and David Gordon Green, one that will continue with Halloween Ends. But first we’ve got another sequel arriving just in time for the titular holiday.

The sweet image comes to us from Jamie Lee Curtis’s personal Instagram account. With Halloween Kills arriving so soon, Curtis is posting some content related to the slasher every day. Both the photo and caption show much love she’s got for David Gordon Green, and I can’t wait to see how their working relationship contributes to the mysterious movie’s contents.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ caption mentions the various projects that David Gordon Green has worked on across the years. His resume spans both drama and comedy with credits like George Washington, Pineapple Express, and a number of TV shows including Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals. Now he and Danny McBride have cemented their place in horror history, with Halloween Kills having a ton of excitement behind it.

Throughout the process of working on both Halloween and Halloween Kills, Jamie Lee Curtis has consistently praised the work of David Gordon Green. The current trilogy was heavily inspired by John Carpenter’s 1978 movie, relying on the building of tension. The 2018 sequel also focused heavily on Laurie Strode’s trauma, allowing Curtis to give a tour-de-force performance.

As for Halloween Kills, it looks like the story will greatly expand the narrative of the greater franchise, with the town of Haddonfield becoming a character. The trailer shows Michael Myers coming face to face with the survivors of his 1978 massacre, allowing the return of actors like Nancy Stephens, Kyle Richards, and Charles Cyphers.

Clearly Jamie Lee Curtis is psyched about the impending release of Halloween Kills, with the cast and crew tasked with guarding the movie’s secrets for an additional year. Luckily we’re just weeks away from the movie’s wide theatrical release following its premiere at Venice.

Given the specificity of David Gordon Green’s vision, smart money says Halloween Ends will once again be a departure from the previous two sequels. We’ll just have to see which characters survive the next movie, and have the opportunity to finish out the trilogy. For her part, Jamie Lee Curtis has teased that it might be her swan song as Laurie Strode.

Halloween Kills is expected to arrive in theaters and Peacock on October 15th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.