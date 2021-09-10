Jamie Lee Curtis Celebrates Halloween Kills’ Premiere With Sweet Tribute To Director David Gordon Green

Countless movies were delayed in 2020 as a result of the pandemic. Horror fans were particularly disappointed when David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills was pushed back a full year. The highly anticipated slasher recently celebrated its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, and Jamie Lee Curtis celebrated with a sweet tribute to the Green.

Jamie Lee Curtis is synonymous with her iconic role as Laurie Strode, which began with John Carpenter’s 1978 Halloween. After reprising her role a number of times, she was convinced to return for the 2018 sequel thanks to the vision of David Gordon Green and writer Danny McBride. Now she’s celebrating Green’s work after Halloween Kills’ premiere, posting:

How sweet is that? Jamie Lee Curtis is in the middle of a trilogy of films, which will complete with Halloween Ends. And it looks like this new journey was only made possible thanks to her collaboration with David Gordon Green. As such, she’s celebrating his success with Halloween Kills’ appearance in Venice.

The above post comes to us from Jamie Lee Curtis’ personal Instagram account. The True Lies actress is super active on social media, using it for activism and to share tidbits of information about her upcoming film projects. This includes both Borderlands and Halloween Kills. And with the latter movie getting its wide release shortly, smart money says Curtis will keep the Haddonfield hype coming.

The caption for Jamie Lee Curtis’ post explains the actress’ feelings about her Halloween Kills director. She gushed about her collaborator, as the two celebrated the delayed slasher finally having its world premiere. She posted,

The ONLY reason that I am in Venice, Italy, the ONLY time I have been to this prestigious film loving festival where we are about to premiere the new Halloween Kills movie is because of this man. The weirdest partner in crime and misdemeanors and felonies that I could ever want. Congratulations David.

Crime, misdemeanors, and felonies, oh my! This description will likely only increase anticipation for Halloween Kills, as moviegoers are eager to see Laurie Strode and Michel Myers’ eternal battle back on the big screen. The limited footage makes the upcoming sequel look like a blood bath, and only time will tell how much craziness Jamie Lee Curtis gets into throughout its 105-minute runtime.

Luckily for the generations of Halloween fans out there, the wait for the next movie is nearly up. It was recently revealed that Halloween Kills would be released in theaters and on Peacock simultaneously, which means even more eyes will be on Jamie Lee Curtis’ latest appearance as Laurie strode. And smart money says she’s going to be a total badass.

Halloween Kills will have its long-awaited release on October 15th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.