Megan Fox Look-Alike Recreates Jennifer’s Body Scene On TikTok, And Wow

Once a box-office bomb and critical disaster, Jennifer’s Body has taken its rightful place in the cult classic canon. Although the campy horror comedy originally premiered in 2009, the film continues to make waves in the cultural zeitgeist, especially with star Megan Fox making a well-deserved return to Hollywood. Case in point: a Tik Tok recreation of a scene from Jennifer’s Body, featuring an eerily accurate Fox look-alike.

When TikTok user Kyra Pollard (@kyra.pollard) first joined the social media app earlier this year, her followers immediately noticed her resemblance to a certain famous Megan Fox. After a barrage of requests flooded the comments sections on her posts, Kyra decided to recreate this scene from Jennifer’s Body. Check it out below:

As you can see, courtesy of the actual scene playing on her laptop, Kyra could be Megan Fox’s long-lost sister. And in case you’re wondering: no, that’s not actually Megan Fox’s co-star Amanda Seyfried acting out the scene with her - it’s fellow TikTok user Rou (@russsah), who also has fans frequently hitting up her DMs to point out her resemblance to the Mamma Mia! star. The pair’s TikTok collab quickly racked up over 2 million views, proving that Jennifer’s Body is still a film worth revisiting.

This isn’t the first time Kyra broke the Internet by impersonating Megan Fox. One of the very first videos posted to her account features the TikToker lip-synching solo to a Jennifer’s Body scene. As if her physical resemblance to Megan Fox wasn’t crazy enough, she added a version of the now-iconic pink heart hoodie that Jennifer rocked in the original film.

Hollywood is in the middle of a Megan Fox renaissance. The former Transformers actress has already released two movies this year. She returned to the horror genre in the tense thriller Till Death, and teamed up with Bruce Willis to apprehend a serial killer in producer Randall Emmett’s directorial debut Midnight in the Switchgrass. The latter is where she met current boyfriend Colson Baker, more famously known as singer/rapper Machine Gun Kelly. The pair has recently made frequent appearances on red carpets, usually involving coordinated and/or gleefully risque outfits.

Megan Fox’s upcoming film releases include Night Teeth, alongside Game of Thrones alum Alfie Allen, and Johnny and Clyde, a modern redux of the Bonnie and Clyde mythos, alongside The All-American Rejects lead singer turned actor Tyson Ritter (Preacher). She’ll play Alana, a casino owner and crime boss set on taking down the eponymous duo. Tyson Ritter will play Alana’s right hand man and head security detail. While they wait for what’s sure to be the first in a new slew of Megan Fox films, her fans can relive the gloriously schlocky fun of Jennifer’s Body on Amazon Prime Video.