After Megan Fox Wowed VMA Viewers, She Landed A Killer New Movie

This past Sunday, Transformers star Megan Fox turned heads at MTV’s Video Music Awards when she appeared alongside her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, wearing a see-through dress. Then on the following day, Fox showed up at the Met Gala in a stunning red gown, with the actress later saying both outfits exemplified how she’s not interested in dressing conservatively. Now following these memorable public appearances, Fox has scored a role in a killer upcoming movie.

Megan Fox will appear opposite Preacher’s Tyson Ritter in Johnny and Clyde, an updated take on the famous Bonnie and Clyde story. This version of the tale will depict its eponymous protagonists as serial killers who are madly in love and engaged in a crime spree. Eventually they decide to target a casino that’s run by Megan Fox’s character a crime boss named Alana, who’s aided by her head of security, played by Ritter.

Johnny and Clyde is now in shooting in Rhode Island, and Deadline reports that actors will be cast to play the title characters soon so they can join the production in October. Vault’s Tom DeNucci will direct the movie with The Irishman executive producer Chad A. Verdi, who will also produce Johnny and Clyde alongside Michelle Verdi, Chad A. Verdi Jr, Paul Luba and Nick Koskoff. Chad A. Verdi said the following about Megan Fox and Tyson Ritter coming aboard for Johnny and Clyde:

I am very excited to have Megan play the role of Alana. She’s a brilliant actress who will bring this character to life like no one else could. I love Tyson’s energy and can’t wait for him and Megan to go head-to-head.

News of Megan Fox’s participation in Johnny and Clyde arrives after the actress starred in two movies that were both released last July: the horror thriller Till Death co-starring Callan Mulvey, and the crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass co-starring Bruce Willis, which is also where she met Machine Gun Kelly. And Fox isn’t done leaving her mark on 2021’s film slate either, as she’ll appear in Netflix’s Night Teeth this October, with her cast-mates there including Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Debby Ryan, Lucy Fry and Alfie Allen. The actress’ other upcoming movies include Big Gold Brick and Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphins, and it was recently revealed that she’ll work with actors like Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham in The Expendables 4.

While Johnny and Clyde will obviously be a purely fictional take on the Bonnie and Clyde story, cinema has covered the real-life outlaw couple that robbed banks in the 1930s. This was most famously depicted in 1967’s Bonnie and Clyde, starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. In 2019, Netflix’s The Highway Men followed two former Texas Rangers, played by Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson, being hired to track down Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow. Whether or not Johnny and Clyde’s title couple meet the same fate as their nonfictional influences or not remains to be seen.

Johnny and Clyde doesn't have a set release date yet