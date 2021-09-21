Marvel Fan Goes To Disneyland As Fat Thor, Goes Viral For Perfect Lightning Shot

We're still more than a month out from actual Halloween but the party has been underway at Disneyland Resort for a couple of weeks now. The decorations are up, the seasonal treats are there, and, if you were lucky enough to get tickets, the Oogie Boogie Bash is in full swing. At Halloween Disneyland gets a little less restrictive when it comes to what you can wear inside the park, and many are attending the Oogie Boogie Bash in costume, and one costume is going viral because of a perfectly timed video that shows "Fat Thor" from the MCU truly bringing the lightning.

A Marvel fan dressed up as Thor from Avengers: Endgame, complete with bathrobe, but they did not leave Mjolnir at home. Maybe it was because of the presence of Thor's hammer that Disneyland resort got some uncharacteristic lightning recently, and the fan was able to get a perfectly framed video of the hammer swinging while the lightning flashes. Throw in a little Led Zeppelin "Immigrant Song" and you have perhaps the world's most perfect Thor video. Check it out.

Sometimes the timing just works out. While this video would be cute without the lightning, the perfectly placed flash is what elevates this from just a really great Halloween costume to a viral masterpiece. The costume itself was the work of Kelly Wilson, and it really looks great. It was taken in the plaza between the two Disneyland Resort theme parks, apparently near the end of the night after the Oogie Boogie Bash was coming to a close. The event is an extra ticketed event taking place at Disney California Adventure during select nights between now and Halloween.

Fans clearly love the short clip considering that it's amassed more than 56,000 likes since it was posted. That's an impressive number to say the least.

I love these kinds of Halloween costumes because, while some might be content to simply buy a costume at the store, and others might work hard to design something complex from scratch, this falls someplace in between. The hammer might have been purchased or built, and the same goes for the wig and the beard. But the rest of the costume was quite possibly just clothes that were sitting in the closet, and finding a great use for that stuff for Halloween is always fun.

And it's all the more fitting a costume since the party is happening at DCA. The new Avengers Campus is there, so Thor, in all his incarnations, should feel right at home. The Halloween event even includes appearances by Agatha Harkness, and honestly seeing her go up against Thor would be pretty awesome.