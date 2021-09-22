Harry Potter’s Tom Felton Has A Great Take On Turning 34 This Week (Yes, 34)

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Many can probably still remember when they first laid eyes on Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasly, respectively, in 2001’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Of course, we’re now closing in on the film’s 20th anniversary, and the trio and their castmates are no longer the bright-eyed, child actors they once were. They’ve moved onto new things, and have grown up. Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton, for example, who is celebrating his 34th birthday week (you read that right), and he has a great take on the milestone.

Tom Felton has an entertaining social media presence, as he loves to share throwback photos and cheeky birthday tributes to his Harry Potter co-stars. When it comes to his own birthday, the actor, who turns 34 today, marked the occasion with a pleasant black and white photo that shows him sporting a sweet smile. Check it out below:

The actor’s positive photo also came with an equally upbeat caption. In it, he reflected on his life thus far and shared some thoughts on the future:

33 years done - good lord it’s been so much fun getting here - yet, somehow, I still feel the best is yet to come - thank you all for your love , support & sense of humour - let’s keep a good thing going - to the next 33 xx

Time certainly does fly, and it’s honestly hard to believe that the bulk of Harry Potter’s young actors are now 30 or older. Daniel Radcliffe, who recently turned 32, explained that people react in an odd way when they learn his age. But for others, the idea of the Potter stars aging is easier to swallow. For example, last year, plenty of Wizarding World fans took to social media to show love and support for Rupert Grint following the birth of his first child.

Tom Felton has yet to jump the broom or welcome a kid, but he’s still been a busy guy. Over the past few years, he’s landed a number of film and TV roles, which even includes a stint on The CW’s The Flash. And of course, he’s been spending plenty of time hyping up the Wizarding World franchise and celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Sorcerer’s Stone. The beloved film is available to stream on HBO Max, which you can sign up for using this link.

No matter how old the Harry Potter stars get, though, it feels fairly certain that fans will continue to love and support them in their endeavors. And if the stars themselves are anything like Tom Felton, then they’ll continue to show love to the fanbase and the franchise that launched their careers.