Leonardo DiCaprio And Jennifer Lawrence Warn Meryl Streep Of The Apocalypse In Hilarious Don't Look Up Clip

One of the most insane ensemble casts of 2021 will close out the year. Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as astronomers who come to realize that a massive comet might be heading straight to Earth to kill us all. That pair alone is enough to get excited, but the cast list is overwhelming as it also includes Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and even Chris Evans. Whew. Now, as its premiere draws closer, there’s a new look at the movie.

Netflix dropped a ton of exciting footage during its TUDUM global fan event but, here, we’re talking all about Don’t Look Up. A new two-minute clip features Leonardo DiCaprio’s Dr. Randall Mindy and Jennifer Lawrence’s Kate Dibiasky sitting in the White House with a president played by Meryl Streep and her Chief of Staff, a role Jonah Hill is taking on. Dr. Mindy nervously reveals their findings, with Kate cutting him off to say it in more simpler terms.

But in a funny twist, Meryl Streep’s president doesn’t really care about what they have to say. When Dr. Mindy and Kate spell it out, her and Jonah Hill’s Jason Orlean get caught up in the percentage of possibility it may happen. Even though their findings place the event at almost 100% accuracy, the president and her staff decide to say there is a 70% chance, before saying they’ll be getting their own scientists on the subject. Until then, the president asks for everyone to “sit tight and access.”

It doesn’t look like things are going to be running smoothly ahead of the upcoming cataclysmic event the astronomers have predicted. Apparently, after this meeting, the astronomers go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of their impending doom and, based on this clip, they likely won't have the U.S. government on their side. This is really sharp footage of the movie, and it gives us some intriguing introductions to the main characters. all while reminding us that we’re in for a darkly funny Netflix film featuring a number of award-winning actors.

Don’t Look Up was written and directed by Adam McKay, who previously helmed Vice, The Big Short and Step Brothers. Aside from the cast already mentioned, Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman, Matthew Perry, Mark Rylance, Michael Chiklis, Kid Cudi and Himesh Patel are also part of the movie. It will also mark both DiCaprio and Lawrence’s first movie appearances since 2019.

Given its Christmas release date, we’d imagine Don’t Look Up could very well could be part of this award season’s conversation. The movie is set to be released on December 24. As we wait, be sure to check out CinemaBlend to see what other movies are coming out this year.