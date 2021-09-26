Vin Diesel Is Hyping Us For The Next Pitch Black Sequel In New Shirtless Post

Vin Diesel has been playing Dominic Toretto in the Fast and Furious franchise for 20 years, but he also had another franchise that didn’t have the staying power of those movies but developed a huge following nonetheless. Diesel's Pitch Black spawned The Chronicles of Riddick in 2004, with a sequel following in 2013. The result is an exciting horror/thriller franchise that fans are eager to see more of. In 2015, the actor dropped some details about the next Riddick movie and, now, it seems more good news is on the way. And Diesel posted a shirtless photo to get fans hype, because of course.

The Pitch Black and Riddick movies are easily some of the more underrated movies in Vin Diesel's filmography, and to say that fans have been eager for a new installment would be an understatement. Now, it seems like a new project might be on the horizon, and Vin Diesel's recent (and shirtless) Instagram post indicates just how optimistic he feels about the future. See the post for yourself:

A photo posted by on

Not only is the star shirtless, but he's also holding a weapon forged from a giant bone, which presumably belonged to a giant alien the character defeated. It's exciting to hear that Vin Diesel had an “incredible meeting” about Riddick, so an update could be coming very soon. One would hope that a studio has finally given the sequel an official green light or, at the very least, work has begun on a screenplay.

2013’s Riddick took some of the monster movie aspects of Pitch Black and added them to the sci-fi fantasy feel of The Chronicles of Riddick. It may sound like an odd combination, but it actually worked for a number of viewers. The presence presence of the franchise is a true testament to Vin Diesel’s staying power and continued draw at the box office. It will be interesting to see the direction he decides to take his character, and the franchise as a whole, in.

And as he seemingly prepares to revisit a role, he could soon be saying goodbye to another. There is a possibility that Vin Diesel will retire from the Fast franchise after Fast 11 completes the main saga of movies. F9 set up the final two movies, and Vin Diesel’s arc as Dom Toretto could be coming to a close. Dom's story could be further enhanced by F9’s directors cut, and the additional footage should hold fans over until the next movie, which according to Ludacris, is “Top Secret.”

Vin Diesel is all about pleasing the fans, and making another Pitch Black movie will earn him even more cache with his longtime supporters. Let's hope that the movie is well worth the wait. And in the meantime, you can stream Pitch Black and The Chronicles of Riddick on Hulu.