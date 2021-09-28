Buckle Up, Ezra Miller’s Flash Movie Is Nearly Done Filming

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe is a tricky place known for keeping the public on its collective toes. A number of highly anticipated blockbusters are currently in the works, including Ezra Miller’s Flash movie directed by Andy Muschietti. And buckle up, because it looks like The Flash is nearly done filming.

In many ways the upcoming Flash movie is the little DC flick that could. It was stuck in development hell for years, with a number of directors signing on to helm the blockbuster before dropping out. But now it looks like principal photography has nearly wrapped, with producer Barbara Muschietti recently sharing:

A photo posted by on

Well, there you have it. According to the Muschiettis, the end of Flash filming is nearly upon us. And considering the mysterious DC blockbuster is going to contain multiple versions of Batman and the introduction of Supergirl, fans are going to be delighted to hear this update.

The above post comes to us from Barbara Muschietti’s personal Instagram, and features a set photo of her brother-collaborator Andy. The siblings have been sharing some thrilling photos from the set of The Flash, including glimpses at characters’ superhero suits. And the sooner the movie wraps, the sooner fans might be treated to the first bits of footage. Fingers crossed.

The DC Extended Universe has found its streaming home on HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

Principal photography on The Flash began back in April, so Andy Muschietti and company have been working hard on the blockbuster for a number of months. The Muschiettis have been seemingly running a tight set, as there haven’t been any leaks coming from the mysterious movie. But anticipation has been high, especially regarding the role of Bruce Wayne(s).

As previously mentioned, the cast of the Flash movie is certainly a thrilling one. The time-traveling project will include two versions of Batman. Ben Affleck is back in the cape and cowl as the DCEU’s version, while Michael Keaton is also reprising his role as Bruce Wayne from Tim Burton’s pair of movies. Add in the inclusion of Supergirl, and the fandom collectively has a ton of questions about the solo flick.

The Flash is currently expected to arrive in theaters on November 4th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.