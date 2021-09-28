Mila Kunis Congratulates The Rock On Showering While Reflecting On Viral Bathing Comments About Ashton Kutcher And Her Family
By Erik Swann
A number of stories have captured the public’s attention this past year, but one of the most surprising ones may just be the debate regarding celebrity bathing habits. The discussion originally kicked off this past July when Mila Kunis revealed that she and husband Ashton Kutcher don’t bathe their kids with soap and water every day. Other celebrities were subsequently asked about their own habits, which resulted in a myriad of thoughts and opinions. Just recently, Kunis reflected on her viral comments about her family, all while jokingly congratulating Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, one of the celebrities who confirmed they shower daily.
Earlier this summer, Mila Kunis specifically said on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast that she and her hubby wash their kids when they “can see dirt on them.” Kunis recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and talk inevitably turned to the debate. During her conversation with the host, she ultimately seemed to double down on her stance:
Of course, the actress was only joking when she threw in that bit about forgetting to feed the children. Humor aside, though, she does indeed appear to be content with how she and Ashton Kutcher regulate their bathing practices. Though she went on to express how surprised she was that initial comments took off and inspired other stars like The Rock and Jake Gyllenhaal to share their own experiences:
This wouldn’t be the first time Mila Kunis has responded to the backlash in a somewhat witty way. Shortly after the actress shared her original sentiments, she and her husband posted a satirical TikTok video in which they poked fun at the situation. You can check it out for yourself down below:
There’s honestly no telling how long the great bathing debate will rage on, as the Internet doesn’t always forget such moments. But one thing that seems clear is that the celebrity couple is planning to stick to the regiment they’ve established for their family.
