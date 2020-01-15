ReelBlend #101: Passionate Reactions To The 2020 Oscar Nominations

Leave a Comment
Ready for some passionate debate? The ReelBlend boys are back at it this week with reactions to the latest Academy Awards nominations. Finally, after weeks (nay, months!) of speculation, the field is set, and some frontrunners are starting to emerge. But that just means people are going to disagree, and that usually leads to the best ReelBlend episodes.
Press play on episode 101, and enjoy!
We actually kick off the episode with a poll about future live shows. As you hopefully have heard, we did episode 100 in front of a live studio audience in Washington, DC. (Click here to listen, if you haven’t yet.) So we asked you guys for feedback on the show. Email us your thoughts at [email protected].
From there, we broke down the Oscar nominations, starting with Joker leading the pack with 11 nominations in total. Each host – Jake, Sean and Kevin – brought their own Hot Take to the table, and ending up discussing Uncut Gems being shut out, Lupita Nyong’o getting overlooked for her performance in Us, that controversial “fifth director’s slot” that could have gone to a number of talented filmmakers, and finally, their guess for who take Best Picture, as of right now.
From there, we played a very fun Blend Game this week. We called it Scene Blend, and we singled out our absolute favorite scenes from our favorite movies. The choices, as you might imagine, were extremely personal. What scene would you have chosen, had you played along?
