'3 Body Problem' Interview | Spoiling 'Game Of Thrones,' Netflix's New Sci-Fi Epic & More

By Gabriel Kovacs
Game of Thrones Creators Join ReelBlend!

Creators David Benioff, D.B. Weiss & Alexander Woo / John Bradley In 3 Body Problem
(Image credit: Netflix)

Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have partnered with Alexander Woo to bring the famed science fiction novel "The Three-Body Problem" to Netflix. The showrunners sat down at this year's SXSW festival to discuss the making of the series, how one scene caused the show's delay, spoiling Game of Thrones while traveling, and more.

