A24’s ‘God’s Creatures': Directors Saela Davis & Anna Rose Holmer Talk Their Powerful Debut

A gripping, gorgeously shot debut.

Director Saela Davis / Emily Watson in God's Creatures / Director Anna Rose Holmer
Directors Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer join the show to discuss their joint directorial debut, A24’s God’s Creatures, starring Emily Watson. They talk about how the film tackles the cyclical nature of sexual assault head-on, researching the sort of small, Irish town the film is set in, their approach as co-directors, working with dogs and babies on set, and much more. 

