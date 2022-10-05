A24’s ‘God’s Creatures': Directors Saela Davis & Anna Rose Holmer Talk Their Powerful Debut
A gripping, gorgeously shot debut.
Directors Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer join the show to discuss their joint directorial debut, A24’s God’s Creatures, starring Emily Watson. They talk about how the film tackles the cyclical nature of sexual assault head-on, researching the sort of small, Irish town the film is set in, their approach as co-directors, working with dogs and babies on set, and much more.
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
