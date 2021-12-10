Aaron Sorkin Returns To Talk Nicole Kidman In 'Being The Ricardos'

Powered by RedCircle

Aaron Sorkin returns to ReelBlend to discuss his new movie Being the Ricardos (starring Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem) which is now in theaters, and on Prime Video later this month. He tells great stories about collaborating with Kidman, his machinations on a sequel to The Social Network and the time he broke his nose while writing a scene.

We are honored to welcome Aaron Sorkin back on the show. If you missed his first appearance on the show, look for our interview with him on The Trial of the Chicago 7 on our usual feeds.

Stick around after the interview to hear our reviews of Being the Ricardos, Steven Spielberg’s reimagining of West Side Story and Adam McKay’s star-studded Don’t Look Up.

00:03:40 - Weekly Poll

00:09:01 - Aaron Sorkin Interview

00:33:24 - This Week In Movies

00:36:22 - The Unforgivable Review

00:42:07 - Don’t Look Up Review

00:51:36 - West Side Story Review

01:02:17 - Being the Ricardos Review

01:10:24 - Our Favorite Janusz Kaminski Movies

