Aaron Sorkin Returns To Talk Nicole Kidman In 'Being The Ricardos'
By Gabriel Kovacs , Sean O'Connell published
Aaron Sorkin returns to ReelBlend!
Aaron Sorkin returns to ReelBlend to discuss his new movie Being the Ricardos (starring Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem) which is now in theaters, and on Prime Video later this month. He tells great stories about collaborating with Kidman, his machinations on a sequel to The Social Network and the time he broke his nose while writing a scene.
We are honored to welcome Aaron Sorkin back on the show. If you missed his first appearance on the show, look for our interview with him on The Trial of the Chicago 7 on our usual feeds.
Stick around after the interview to hear our reviews of Being the Ricardos, Steven Spielberg’s reimagining of West Side Story and Adam McKay’s star-studded Don’t Look Up.
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:03:40 - Weekly Poll
00:09:01 - Aaron Sorkin Interview
00:33:24 - This Week In Movies
00:36:22 - The Unforgivable Review
00:42:07 - Don’t Look Up Review
00:51:36 - West Side Story Review
01:02:17 - Being the Ricardos Review
01:10:24 - Our Favorite Janusz Kaminski Movies
