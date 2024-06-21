Austin Butler Just Has It | 'The Bikeriders' Director Interview With Jeff Nichols

Powered by RedCircle

Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, and Tom Hardy debut their new film “The Bikeriders” in theaters this weekend. Writer-director Jeff Nichols joins us on this week’s show to discuss the making of “The Bikeriders” and working with his star-studded cast. We talk about the energy surrounding Austin Butler, what that energy does for a film, being afraid of the real motorcycle gang the movie is inspired by, and more.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:03:23 - Jeff Nichols Interview - ‘The Bikeriders’

00:35:04 - ‘The Bikeriders’ Review

00:43:08:15 - ‘Inside Out 2’ Wins Big & More Box Office Talk

00:59:47 - Outro

