Bill Skarsgård Went All In On ‘The Crow’ | Rupert Sanders Interview

Director Rupert Sanders joins ReelBlend to discuss his new remake of The Crow, starring Bill Skarsgård and FKA twigs. We discuss whether or not the original film starring Brandon Lee was of any influence, Bill Skarsgård's approach and intense commitment to the role, how they side-stepped the Hollywood system to create a "fierce one-quadrant movie," and more.



