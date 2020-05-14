Capone Reviews Plus Scoob! Director On Space Jam, Quentin Tarantino And More

The Blend Game this week as to do with the Coen Brothers. And that’s also a fantastic time to tee up reviews of Josh Trank’s Capone (as Trank is a noted fanatic of Joel and Ethan). Now that the movie ALSO is available on paid VOD, it’s a wealth of new content that the Blenders can check out, while we all wait patiently for theaters to open back up, in a safe environment for all.