Christopher Nolan And John David Washington Talk Tenet

We talk, every so often, about our Mount Rushmore of film directors. Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Quentin Tarantino often are in the conversation. Damien Chazelle, David Fincher and Kevin Smith also get votes from the ReelBlend hosts.
So, too, does Christopher Nolan.
The Inception and Interstellar filmmaker has consistently impressed audiences by marrying high-concept thrills to head-scratching premises. And ReelBlend has been all in. Hell, we end every show yelling “Dunkirk!” Nolan’s a pretty big deal around here.
So yeah, getting Christopher Nolan on as a guest is about as mindblowing as it gets. Press play above and enjoy our interview with Nolan and John David Washington on behalf of the new film, Tenet.
This episode, number 133, is heavily dedicated to the Nolan filmography. Not only do we dive into a spoiler conversation on Tenet, but we also play Christopher Nolan Blend, where all three hosts pick their favorite Nolan film. And we all have three different choices. Makes for a fun conversation.
Before we end this week’s episode, the guys also discuss the legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman, who’ll best be remembered for playing T’Challa in Black Panther but also brought regality and dignity to the roles of Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall, and James Brown. His talent will be missed.
