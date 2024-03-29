Could Tom Cruise Join The MonsterVerse? | 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' (feat. Adam Wingard)

Powered by RedCircle

Director Adam Wingard joins us to discuss his new epic monster movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The filmmaker takes us through some of his trying experiences on set, making his monsters more relatable, Tom Cruise joining the MonsterVerse, and more.

After the interview, we review the movie and dive into a spoiler-filled chat on Immaculate. And of course, a Bad Boys trailer couldn’t pass us by without some quick reactions.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:04:19 - Adam Wingard Interview | ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’

00:28:22 - ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ Review

00:37:27 - ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Trailer Reaction

00:46:55 - ‘Immaculate’ SPOILER Review

00:54:48 - PSA: Go See ‘Late Night with The Devil’

00:58:12 - Outro

