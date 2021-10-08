Daniel Craig’s 'No Time To Die' With Director Cary Joji Fukunaga

Powered by RedCircle

Daniel Craig says farewell to James Bond this weekend with the release of No Time To Die, his fifth turn in a fifteen-year run. Acclaimed director Cary Joji Fukunaga joins the show to chat about sending off Craig’s iteration, shooting on IMAX cameras, designing the opening credits, practical effects and more.

It’s an all-out James Bond episode this week as CinemaBlend Sr. Movie Contributor, and 007 expert, Mike Reyes, joins in for a review of the epic conclusion.

00:03:32 - Weekly Poll

00:09:35 - Cary Joji Fukunaga Interview

00:32:15 - This Week In Movies

00:35:38 - Lamb Review

00:41:29 - Mass Review

00:52:51 - No Time To Die Review

01:12:39 - Our Favorite James Bond Films

01:35:52 - Outro

