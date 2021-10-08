Daniel Craig’s 'No Time To Die' With Director Cary Joji Fukunaga
By Gabriel Kovacs , Sean O'Connell
We bid farewell to Daniel Craig’s James Bond.
Daniel Craig says farewell to James Bond this weekend with the release of No Time To Die, his fifth turn in a fifteen-year run. Acclaimed director Cary Joji Fukunaga joins the show to chat about sending off Craig’s iteration, shooting on IMAX cameras, designing the opening credits, practical effects and more.
It’s an all-out James Bond episode this week as CinemaBlend Sr. Movie Contributor, and 007 expert, Mike Reyes, joins in for a review of the epic conclusion.
Timestamps (Approx. Only)
- 00:03:32 - Weekly Poll
- 00:09:35 - Cary Joji Fukunaga Interview
- 00:32:15 - This Week In Movies
- 00:35:38 - Lamb Review
- 00:41:29 - Mass Review
- 00:52:51 - No Time To Die Review
- 01:12:39 - Our Favorite James Bond Films
- 01:35:52 - Outro
Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.
