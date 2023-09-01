Denzel Washington's 5 Best Acting Roles

Powered by RedCircle

The great Denzel Washington is returning to theaters with "The Equalizer 3." So we are taking on the impossible task of ranking his best performances from across his remarkable career. But that’s not all. We want to see your list. Write in and let us know how you would rank Denzel Washington’s top 5 roles, and why.

Also this week, we discuss "Dune: Part Two" getting delayed into 2024, and what that means for theatrical moviegoing through the rest of the year, including Martin Scorsese’s "Killers of the Flower Moon" moving to a full theatrical release. We also react to our first teaser for David Fincher’s "The Killer" starring Michael Fassbender, two of our most anticipated films of the year.

