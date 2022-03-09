Director Mimi Cave Talks 'Fresh' Starring Sebastian Stan

Powered by RedCircle

Director Mimi Cave joins the show to chat about her new film Fresh! The interview is spoiler-free, but as we note in the episode we can’t recommend enough that you go right now and check out Fresh knowing as little as possible.

In our interview, Mimi Cave discusses working with Sebastian Stan and their approach to a serial killer role, her focus on tone, the film’s reflections on modern dating, marketing a film that is best enjoyed the less that you know and more.

