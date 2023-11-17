Eli Roth 'Thanksgiving' Interview | Tarantino, Returning To Horror & More

Powered by RedCircle

Director Eli Roth joins to discuss his new slasher flick Thanksgiving, based on the incredible trailer from all the way back in Grindhouse. He talks about returning to direct horror for the first time in a decade, how they show the original trailer during Hostel 2’s production and what it’s been like working with Quentin Tarantino over the years.

Also this week, we have our review of Thanksgiving, as well as The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes!

00:00:00 - Intro

00:09:16 - Eli Roth Interview | ‘Thanksgiving’

00:41:44 - Review | ‘Thanksgiving’

00:56:05 - Review | ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’

01:07:33 - Outro

