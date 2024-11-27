Powered by RedCircle

We are honored to welcome actor Giovanni Ribisi to the show, and he's joining us to discuss his incredible cinematography in "Strange Darling." If you've been listening to the show this year, you know how much we loved '"Strange Darling," one of our favorite movies of the year.

This conversation does get into spoilers for "Strange Darling," so be warned. However, we cover a range of projects from Giovanni Ribisi's filmography including Steven Spielberg's "Saving Private Ryan," Kevin Costner's "Horizon: An American Saga" and more.

Giovanni Ribisi Talks 'Saving Private Ryan,' 'Strange Darling' & Working As A Cinematographer - YouTube Watch On

