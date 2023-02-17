Is The MCU Back? | ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’ Review

Powered by RedCircle

Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lily, and Jonathan Majors, hits theaters this weekend. Sean, Kevin, and Gabe give their spoiler-free thoughts on Marvel’s first entry into Phase 5 discussing Kang The Conqueror’s debut, Kathryn Newton’s turn as Cassie Lang, and more. Stick around for our spoiler-filled segment, and see our timestamps below if you wish to avoid them.

Also this week, we have to talk about the new trailer for The Flash. DC is getting more and more interesting these days, and The Flash is promising a very intriguing start to James Gunn’s plans for the future.

00:00:00 - intro

00:06:12 - The Flash Trailer Reactions

00:23:14 - Kevin Feige Talks Spider-Man 4 & President Harrison Ford

00:32:39 - This Week In Movies

00:35:43 - Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Review

00:52:42 - Ant-Man Spoilers!

01:07:09 - Our Favorite Jonathan Majors Movies

01:16:52 - Outro

