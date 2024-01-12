Jake Johnson Interview | Following The Funny, Spider-Verse 3, & His Debut Feature Film
Jake Johnson makes his feature directorial debut!
Jake Johnson is making feature directorial debut with his new movie “Self Reliance” hitting Hulu this week. He joins us for an extended chat on his process, what he wanted to accomplish with his first film knowing there’s no guarantee to make another, working with Anna Kendrick and his cast, and so much more. We are all huge fans of Jake Johnson’s work from New Girl to his role as Peter Parker in the Spider-Verse saga, and as such we are glad to report that his debut feature is an absolute blast.
We often recommend going into films as blind as possible, and this is no exception. If you haven’t seen it, head over to Hulu, enjoy the ride Jake Johnson and team have put together, and return for a truly hilarious conversation.
Timestamps (approx. only)
- 00:00:00 - Intro
- 00:04:51 - Jake Johnson Interview
- 00:49:06 - ‘Self Reliance’ Review
- 01:01:28 - Outro
Want More ReelBlend?
Sign up for our premium membership, which includes a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.
