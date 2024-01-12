Jake Johnson Interview | Following The Funny, Spider-Verse 3, & His Debut Feature Film

Powered by RedCircle

Jake Johnson is making feature directorial debut with his new movie “Self Reliance” hitting Hulu this week. He joins us for an extended chat on his process, what he wanted to accomplish with his first film knowing there’s no guarantee to make another, working with Anna Kendrick and his cast, and so much more. We are all huge fans of Jake Johnson’s work from New Girl to his role as Peter Parker in the Spider-Verse saga, and as such we are glad to report that his debut feature is an absolute blast.

We often recommend going into films as blind as possible, and this is no exception. If you haven’t seen it, head over to Hulu, enjoy the ride Jake Johnson and team have put together, and return for a truly hilarious conversation.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:04:51 - Jake Johnson Interview

00:49:06 - ‘Self Reliance’ Review

01:01:28 - Outro

