Kevin Smith Movie Tier List

Powered by RedCircle

Friend of the show Kevin Smith is returning to ReelBlend next week in order to discuss his upcoming threequel, "Clerks III!" In the meantime, we've decided that the best act of preparation would be to rank the man's work in another tier list episode. Which Kevin Smith film do we consider to be his masterpiece? Will Kevin McCarthy be able to rank any of his films lower than an A? Find out on this Kevin Smith tier list episode of ReelBlend!

We also speak with Rolando Rodriguez of Marcus Theatres about National Cinema Day and the current state of the moviegoing experience. So, what are you waiting for? Listen to this!

Timestamps (approx. only)

00:00:00 - Intro

00:05:45 - Kevin Smith Tier List

00:58:10 - National Cinema Day!

01:13:05 - Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Review

01:24:05 - This Week In Movies

01:25:45 - Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. Review

01:32:30 - Our Favorite Regina Hall Movies

01:40:10 - Outro

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.