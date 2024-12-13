'Kraven The Hunter' Interview | Director J.C. Chandor Talks Making An R-Rated Origin Story

Powered by RedCircle

Sony's "Kraven The Hunter" is finally hitting theaters this weekend, and director J.C. Chandor joins us to discuss creating an R-rated superhero origin story, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his passion for the source material.



After the interview, stick around for our reactions to recently announced nominations from the Golden Globes and both New York and Los Angeles critics groups. We give a quick rundown of which films and performances we think are trending upwards for a chance at an Oscar, and which are trending down.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:10:40 - J.C. Chandor Interview | ‘Kraven The Hunter'

00:45:41 - Will ‘Kraven The Hunter’ Underperform At The Box Office?

00:50:58 - Oscar Race: Trending Up, Trending Down

01:15:35 - Outro

