Mark Wahlberg Nearly Cast In Men In Black And More With Director Barry Sonnenfeld

But on this bonus episode of ReelBlend, we spotlight why Sonnenfeld is one of the most interesting and creative storytellers, and it’s largely due to the way he approaches a yarn. He’s a born spinner, and his stories are unpredictable and hilarious. He talks to the ReelBlend boys about his start in the adult film industry, his early collaborations with the Coen Brothers on movies like Blood Simple and Raising Arizona, and the way he handles the Hollywood studio system. Including fighting for the casting of Josh Brolin over Mark Wahlberg in the Men in Black series.