'Mortal Kombat' Director Simon McQuoid And Our Annual Oscar-Prediction Contest

Mortal Kombat director Simon McQuoid joins the show! We chat about adapting the iconic video game franchise, and creating edge-of-your-seat fight scenes. He also gets into the details behind deciding which of the fan-favorite characters had to bite the dust, and how they set themselves up for a sequel. We also get into some spoilers about the movie’s new character it’s introducing to the franchise, but don’t worry this episode is spoiler free. Keep an eye on our social channels for that clip to drop after the movie is release this weekend.
If that wasn’t enough for you, we also have our annual Oscars predictions segment in which the guys lock in their final predictions for who will take home each award at this year’s ceremony. Whoever gets the most correct will get to subject the others to a viewing of a movie of their choosing…however terrible or horrifying it may be.
Timestamps (Approx.)
3:04 - Weekly Poll
6:29 - Simon McQuoid Interview
35:34 - Final Oscars Predictions
1:23:22 - This Week In Movies
1:34:30 - Favorite Michael Giacchino
1:43:43 - Outro
