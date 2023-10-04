'No One Will Save You' Spoilers With Director Brian Duffield
One of our new favorite films of the year.
“No One Will Save You” (starring Kaitlyn Dever) is one of Sean’s favorite movies of the year. We invited director Brian Duffield on the show to dive into spoilers on his alien invasion thriller (now available on Hulu), and shared some incredible stories from behind the scenes, interpretations of the film’s ending, and more.
