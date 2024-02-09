Portraying An Icon | Kingsley Ben-Adir Talks 'Bob Marley: One Love'
Kingsley Ben-Adir joins ReelBlend!
Kingsley Ben-Adir tackles another icon of history in Bob Marley: One Love. The actor joined ReelBlend to discuss his process, working with the film’s choreographer Polly Bennett to find Bob Marley through his movement, learning to play guitar, how his favorite Marley songs have changed over time, and more. A brilliant performer and a fantastic interview. We enjoyed this one, and hope to have him back soon.
Until then, stay tuned for our interview with the film’s director next week and our reviews of the film to coincide with its official release.
Timestamps (approx. only)
- 00:00:00 - Intro
- 00:07:09 - Kingsley Ben-Adir Interview | ‘Bob Marley: One Love’
- 00:30:23 - 2024’s Box Office Hopes
- 00:47:29 - Super Bowl Trailers!
- 01:03:46 - Outro
Want More ReelBlend?
Sign up for our premium membership, which includes a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.
