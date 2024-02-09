Portraying An Icon | Kingsley Ben-Adir Talks 'Bob Marley: One Love'

Powered by RedCircle

Kingsley Ben-Adir tackles another icon of history in Bob Marley: One Love. The actor joined ReelBlend to discuss his process, working with the film’s choreographer Polly Bennett to find Bob Marley through his movement, learning to play guitar, how his favorite Marley songs have changed over time, and more. A brilliant performer and a fantastic interview. We enjoyed this one, and hope to have him back soon.

Until then, stay tuned for our interview with the film’s director next week and our reviews of the film to coincide with its official release.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:07:09 - Kingsley Ben-Adir Interview | ‘Bob Marley: One Love’

00:30:23 - 2024’s Box Office Hopes

00:47:29 - Super Bowl Trailers!

01:03:46 - Outro

