Quentin Tarantino & Roger Avary: Best Movie Of All Time, Video Archives & More

Powered by RedCircle

Quentin Tarantino and long-time friend, and collaborator Roger Avary join ReelBlend to chat about their days working together at Video Archives, how their styles of film criticism have changed (read: matured) since then, and more. Quentin names the movie he thinks is the greatest MOVIE of all time, his best monologue and we of course discuss their new podcast The Video Archives Podcast.

Check out The Video Archives Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.