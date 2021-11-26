Ridley Scott Talks 'House Of Gucci' And His Career

Powered by RedCircle

Sir Ridley Scott, yes you read that correctly, joins the show to primarily discuss his work on House of Gucci, but we dip into aspects of filmmaking from all over his filmography, including this year’s The Last Duel.

He talks about embracing stress, how he manages to work on two or more films at once, collaborating with his ensemble casts, camera operating on Alien, extended cuts of House of Gucci, and The Last Duel which we can look forward to, and more.

Stick around for our reactions to a number of new films hitting theaters and streaming this week, such as Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. Of course, we also dive in for a full review for the major release of the week, House of Gucci.

00:04:46 - Weekly Poll

00:12:00 - Ridley Scott Interview

00:45:53 - Hawkeye Premiere

00:50:28 - This Week In Movies

0059:56 - House of Gucci Review

01:10:19 - Our Favorite Ridley Scott Movies

01:22:57 - Outro

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.