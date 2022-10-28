Ron Howard Talks 'Thirteen Lives,' 'Apollo 13' & More
An absolute legend joins ReelBlend.
Ron Howard joins the show to talk about his new film Thirteen Lives, his career, and more. We sat down with Ron Howard at the SCAD Savannah Film festival, and the filmmaker opened up about films from across his career including Apollo 13 and its parallels to Thirteen Lives.
Also this week, we react to news of James Gunn and Peter Safran being appointed co-chairmen and CEOs of DC Studios, overseeing DC’s film, TV, and animation projects. We also react to the previous weekend’s box office results, Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania’s new trailer, and review the powerful new film Till which hits theaters this weekend.
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:00:00 - Intro
00:07:26 - Ron Howard Interview
00:30:55 - James Gunn DC Studio Co-CEO
00:43:50 - Box Office Reactions
00:57:30 - Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania Reaction
01:07:42 - This Week In Movies
01:16:05 - The Good Nurse Review
01:21:20 - Till Review
01:30:58 - Our Favorite Cate Blanchett Movie
01:41:55 - Outro
