Steven Soderbergh Talks 'No Sudden Move,' 'Ocean's Eleven' And More

Steven Soderbergh, the legend himself, joins the show to discuss his new film No Sudden Move, starring Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, Jon Hamm. We cover moments from across his filmography, from Sex, Lies and Videotape to Ocean’s Eleven to Contagion.

F9: The Fast Saga hits theaters in the US this weekend, and our opinions couldn’t be differ any more. Let us know on social what you thought of the latest in the Fast and Furious franchise. In other news for the week, Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment signed a deal with Netflix that put folks in a stir. Is this a major shift in the director’s recent comments towards the streamer? Will he direct a film for Netflix in the near future? We discuss.

This week’s BlendGame looks at the incredible cinematography from Rachel Morrison. Next week, we’re looking at Steven Soderbergh’s filmography to decide which of his films is our absolute favorite. Play along on Twitter using #StevenSoderberghBlend

This Week In Movies

- F9: The Fast Saga

- False Positive (Hulu)

- The Ice Road (Netflix)

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also be sure to sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.