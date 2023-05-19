Talking 'Fast X' With Director Louis Leterrier

Powered by RedCircle

Fast X, starring Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, and Brie Larson, is finally hitting theaters this week. Director Louis Leterrier joins the show to discuss taking over production after Justin Lin left, being welcomed into the well-oiled Fast “family” machine, his excitement for working on Fast 11, and more.

Stick around through the interview of your thoughts on the new trailer for Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part I, as well as the new clip from Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny. Finally, we dig in on the Fast franchise’s latest with our spoiler-free review of Fast X.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:06:34 - Louis Leterrier Talks Directing ‘Fast X’

00:35:50 - ‘Mission Impossible’ Trailer Reaction

00:45:08 - ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Clip Reaction

00:54:06 - Michael J. Fox’s ‘Still’

00:58:35 - ‘Fast X’ Review (Spoiler-Free)

01:09:24 - Our Favorite ‘Fast & Furious’ Movie

