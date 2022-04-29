'The Batman 2' Announced, 'Avatar 2' Footage & More At CinemaCon
One of the industry's biggest events just dropped a lot of good news.
Sean has been in Las Vegas all week attending this year’s CinemaCon. So why don’t we take the chance to sit down and run through some of the most exciting footage and announcement?
Olivia Wilde gave a first look at her sophomore film, Don’t Worry Darling, and it sounds like it’s exactly as exciting as we had hoped after she crushed it out of the gate with her debut feature. Warner Bros. trotted out many of their DC wares with the likes of Ezra Miller’s The Flash (aka Michael Keaton’s Batman 3), footage from Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, and an announced sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman bringing back Robert Pattinson in the role. This is great news, folks.
Sony Pictures showed up big with footage from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, their casting choice for El Muerto, and more. But perhaps outdoing everyone was Disney with footage from Lightyear, the hotly anticipated film out of Pixar this year, Doctor Strange 2, and finally a glimpse at James Cameron’s work on Avatar: The Way of Water.
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:03:09 - Justin Lin Exits Fast X
00:14:48 - Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling
00:21:38 - Warner Bros. DC Panel
00:32:05 - Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis
00:34:45 - DC Panel Cont.
00:39:11 - Sony Pictures Spidey-Verse Panel
00:46:10 - Disney Panel: Lightyear, Doctor Strange 2 & Avatar 2
01:01:36 - Universal Panel
01:07:02 - This Week In Movies
01:09:10 - Our Favorite Rosario Dawson Movies
