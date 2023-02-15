'The Last of Us': Adapting A Masterpiece With Cinematographer Eben Bolter
Going behind the scenes of The Last of Us.
HBO's The Last of Us has blown us away. Cinematographer Eben Bolter, who shot episodes 3 through 5, joins us to discuss how he lobbied to adapt one of his favorite video games, working with Bella Ramsey on Episode 5's incredible final scene and constructing the incredible episode "Long, Long Time."
