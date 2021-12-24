'The Matrix Resurrections' & 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Spoilers
Keanu Reeves returns as Neo, and we finally dive into Spidey spoilers!
Spider-Man: No Way Home took the box office by storm last weekend, and we are finally here with our spoiler-filled thoughts, reactions, and review. We discuss some of our favorite plot points, the multitude of surprises throughout, the mid and post-credits scenes, and what we think could come next.
Stick around as we have a ton of films hitting theaters and streaming for the Christmas weekend including the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections.
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:04:00 - Weekly Poll
06:37:00 - Spider-Man: No Way Home Spoilers
00:34:40 - Hawkeye Finale
00:36:18 - This Week In Movies
00:41:27 - The King’s Man Review
00:46:43 - Licorice Pizza Review
00:53:25 - The Matrix Resurrections Review
01:00:47 - Our Favorite Holiday Movies
01:12:41 - Outro
