'The Matrix Resurrections' & 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Spoilers

Spider-Man: No Way Home took the box office by storm last weekend, and we are finally here with our spoiler-filled thoughts, reactions, and review. We discuss some of our favorite plot points, the multitude of surprises throughout, the mid and post-credits scenes, and what we think could come next.

Stick around as we have a ton of films hitting theaters and streaming for the Christmas weekend including the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections.

00:04:00 - Weekly Poll

06:37:00 - Spider-Man: No Way Home Spoilers

00:34:40 - Hawkeye Finale

00:36:18 - This Week In Movies

00:41:27 - The King’s Man Review

00:46:43 - Licorice Pizza Review

00:53:25 - The Matrix Resurrections Review

01:00:47 - Our Favorite Holiday Movies

01:12:41 - Outro

