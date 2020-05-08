The Social Network Commentary Track: 10 Years Later

Leave a Comment
Welcome to ReelBlend's first ever commentary track! We put out a poll for you to help us decide where we would we start, and we ended up with a doozy, David Fincher's The Social Network.
Enjoy our thoughts on the film and filmmaking as it unfolds, hear some great stories from various interviews and experiences we've had with the cast, and more.
As this is our first time with a commentary track like this, we especially want to know your thoughts. How did we do? What did you like? What did you want more of? What did you want less of?
