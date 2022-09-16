'The Woman King' With Gina Prince-Bythewood & Cathy Schulman
Behind the making of Viola Davis' new action epic.
Director Gina Prince-Bythewood and producer Cathy Schulman join the show to discuss their new film The Woman King, starring Viola Davis, John Boyega, Thuso Mbedu, and Lashana Lynch. Gina walks us through prepping for some of the film’s most incredible action scenes, working once more with the legend Terence Blanchard, how action can inform character, and much more.
We’ll be back next week with more interviews so stay tuned!
Want More ReelBlend? Want More ReelBlend?
Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.