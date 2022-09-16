'The Woman King' With Gina Prince-Bythewood & Cathy Schulman

Powered by RedCircle

Director Gina Prince-Bythewood and producer Cathy Schulman join the show to discuss their new film The Woman King, starring Viola Davis, John Boyega, Thuso Mbedu, and Lashana Lynch. Gina walks us through prepping for some of the film’s most incredible action scenes, working once more with the legend Terence Blanchard, how action can inform character, and much more.

We’ll be back next week with more interviews so stay tuned!

