Time Travel Slasher 'Totally Killer' With Director Nahnatchka Khan

Totally Killer, starring Kiernan Shipka and Julie Bowen, blew us away with its refreshing and fun take on the slasher genre. Director Nahnatchka Khan joins us to talk about the many 80s horror inspirations, balancing comedy and horror, and more from behind the scenes of Prime Video's new time travel slasher.

After the interview, we give our full review of the film. Sean also gives us his preview of Loki Season 2 which has finally arrived on Disney+. Kevin reviews The Exorcist: Believer and shares the incredible story of his interview with Blink 182's Tom DeLonge.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:07:41 - Nahnatchka Khan Talks “Totally Killer”

00:30:26 - “Totally Killer” Review

00:37:22 - “Loki” Season 2 Preview

00:49:58 - “The Exorcist: Believer” Review

00:58:25 - Kevin Interviewed Tom DeLonge For His New Alien Movie!

01:07:52 - Outro

